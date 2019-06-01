Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 80.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 960,963 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

