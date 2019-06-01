Evergy (EVRG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

In related news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $57,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,070,744 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $58.14 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

