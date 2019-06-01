Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,750,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,644,000 after purchasing an additional 600,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.85.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

