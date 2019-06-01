Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 876,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,444,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $379,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $1,402,403.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,694.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,485,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

