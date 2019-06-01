Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.23 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.