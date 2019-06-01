Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

