Financial Counselors Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 135.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,890,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 754,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 181.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,034,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 667,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $221,584,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 846.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 182,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $22.81 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Counselors Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/financial-counselors-inc-has-892000-holdings-in-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.