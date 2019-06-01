First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.