First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce sales of $106.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.05 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $79.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $390.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.30 million to $439.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $483.74 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $589.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE AG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 3,651,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,354. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,088,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after buying an additional 1,163,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,920,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,082,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 519,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

