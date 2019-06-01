First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

