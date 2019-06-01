First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.70 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 213,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $453,005. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.70 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-25-70-million-position-in-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.