FirstCoin Price Down 1.1% This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $215,955.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00067537 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00191901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006502 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

