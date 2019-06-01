FolmCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded up 227.6% against the dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. FolmCoin has a market cap of $13,944.00 and $1,774.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,501.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03116360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.08 or 0.05115592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.01322551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.01082303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.01012329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00337787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019576 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

