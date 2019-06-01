Foot Locker (FL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.71

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 164781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to buy up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Foot Locker (FL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.71” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/foot-locker-fl-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-40-71.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.