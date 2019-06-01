Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 16,520 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

