Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,700 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.94.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

