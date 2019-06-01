Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Director Buys $115,900.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Director Rochelle R. Dobbs bought 10,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RESI stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 166,122 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

