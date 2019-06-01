FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total transaction of C$734,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,784,362.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

