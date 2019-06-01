GameCredits Market Capitalization Achieves $6.28 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $254,858.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, YoBit, Poloniex and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Crex24, YoBit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

