GCP Student Living (DIGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.00

Shares of GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 162.75 ($2.13), with a volume of 9104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $672.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

