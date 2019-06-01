General Motors (GM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.