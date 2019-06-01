Genus (GNS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price on the stock.

GNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price (up previously from GBX 2,650 ($34.63)) on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743 ($35.84).

Genus stock opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,998 ($39.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.30.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

