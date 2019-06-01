Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.83 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $49,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $52.21 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

