Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $52,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of SON opened at $61.83 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $494,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $306,371.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/geode-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-sonoco-products-co-son.html.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.