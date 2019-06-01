Getty Realty (GTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

