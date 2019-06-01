Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.43.

GBT opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,549,000 after buying an additional 88,310 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

