Graco (GGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from strengthening end markets, solid product offerings and focus on innovation. This combined with diligent cost-reduction moves and pricing actions will help in boosting profitability in the quarters ahead. For 2019, the company expects organic revenues to grow in a mid-single-digit. However, tariff and higher material costs will have an adverse impact of $21 million. Also, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies will be an issue, with adverse impact of 1% on sales and 4% on earnings predicted for 2019. In addition, acquisition-related risks and costs might be an impediment. In the last 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 was lowered.”

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Graco has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $313,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 182,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $9,344,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,518.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,948 shares of company stock worth $21,148,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 265,581 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Underhill Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 329,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.