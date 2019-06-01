Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.35 Million Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.35 Million Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-6-35-million-position-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.