Greif (GEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 at $3.60-$4.00. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 8%. The outlook has been updated to include the impact of the acquired Caraustar business. Greif will benefit from its focus on operational execution, capital discipline, and a strong and diverse product portfolio. In 2019, Greif’s restructuring activities will focus on rationalizing operations and close underperforming assets in the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Flexible Products & Services segments. The company's growth will be aided by capital-expansion projects and acquisitions. However, high debt following the acquisition remains a concern. The volume in Western and Central Europe also remained muted due to trade uncertainty, which is likely to continue in fiscal 2019.”

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Greif stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.24 million. Greif had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3,152.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 590,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $18,997,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 128,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $4,762,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

