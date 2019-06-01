Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNTY. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

GNTY stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.