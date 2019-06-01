Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of GWRE opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.89, a PEG ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $903,544.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $5,608,940 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-position-reduced-by-timessquare-capital-management-llc.html.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.