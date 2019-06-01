GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $69.11 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $69.11 million and $8.44 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00013501 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance and Huobi. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,721,790 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, DragonEX, QBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

