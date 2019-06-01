Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HLNE opened at $49.16 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

