Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 68,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

