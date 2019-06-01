HCI Group (HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HCI Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of HCI opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. HCI Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). HCI Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $163,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $288,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

