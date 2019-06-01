Head-To-Head Comparison: RCI Hospitality (RICK) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 8.15% 14.03% 6.69% Carrols Restaurant Group 0.15% 3.29% 0.83%

Volatility and Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Carrols Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.10%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 83.39%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 0.95 $21.71 million $2.18 7.46 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.32 $10.10 million $0.30 28.40

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. It also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

