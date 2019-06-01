Helical (HLCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 436 ($5.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLCL. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.74) on Friday. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.50 ($5.18). The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.