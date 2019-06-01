Hess (HES) Shares Gap Down to $58.54

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.13, but opened at $58.54. Hess shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 644380 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $4,250,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,319.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,165. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

