Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

