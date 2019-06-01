Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

