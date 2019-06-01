HOQU Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $874,233.00 and $71,011.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00384103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02207409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00161854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004178 BTC.

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

