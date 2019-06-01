Humanscape (HUM) Market Capitalization Tops $16.72 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $31,863.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00387648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.02250231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00162680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,900,481,004 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

