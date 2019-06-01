Hutchison (ASX:HTA) insider Canning Fok acquired 100,000 shares of Hutchison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$74.41 ($52.77) per share, with a total value of A$7,440,900.00 ($5,277,234.04).

HTA stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching A$0.13 ($0.09). 11,325 shares of the company traded hands. Hutchison has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.22 ($0.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.58.

Get Hutchison alerts:

WARNING: “Hutchison (HTA) Insider Canning Fok Buys 100,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/hutchison-hta-insider-canning-fok-buys-100000-shares.html.

Hutchison Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, through its 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited, provides mobile telecommunications services under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in North Sydney, Australia. Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.