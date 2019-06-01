Hutchison (HTA) Insider Canning Fok Buys 100,000 Shares

Hutchison (ASX:HTA) insider Canning Fok acquired 100,000 shares of Hutchison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$74.41 ($52.77) per share, with a total value of A$7,440,900.00 ($5,277,234.04).
HTA stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching A$0.13 ($0.09). 11,325 shares of the company traded hands. Hutchison has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.22 ($0.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.58.
Hutchison Company Profile
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, through its 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited, provides mobile telecommunications services under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in North Sydney, Australia. Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V.
