Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.34 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/icon-wealth-partners-llc-invests-51000-in-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl.html.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.