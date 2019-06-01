Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Buys 51,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $240,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 29,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $145,580.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $273,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 374,486 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,059,673.00.

NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cerecor Inc has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

