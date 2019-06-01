Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Acquires 71 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 71 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £429.55 ($561.28).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £294 ($384.16).

On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £298 ($389.39).

MAB1 opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The stock has a market cap of $293.86 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $10.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

