Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Director Sells 9,734 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $2,887,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $12.33 on Friday, hitting $284.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Director Sells 9,734 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/insider-selling-align-technology-inc-algn-director-sells-9734-shares-of-stock.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.