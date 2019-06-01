Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Chairman Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.53.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

