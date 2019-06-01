InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.88. Approximately 2,316,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 344,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

