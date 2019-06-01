IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,325,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,528,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 480,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 480,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 225,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $855,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,936. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

